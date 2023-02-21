Tulsa Music Teacher Enjoying Success With 'King Cabbage Brass Band'

-

A Tulsa brass band is bringing a fun New Orleans sound to their growing fanbase this Mardi Gras season.

Greg Fallis taught his students at Monte Cassino some chords on the ukelele on Monday, but teaching is just one of his passions. Fallis and the other members of the King Cabbage Brass Band play at venues like Cain's Ballroom.

"Three trumpets, two trombones, tenor saxophone, myself playing sousaphone and trombone, percussionist, drummer, and an electric bassist, so 10 max," says Fallis.

After playing in Brass bands in Memphis and New Orleans, Fallis wanted to bring that unique style back to his hometown.

"It wasn't really something I did as a business decision or whatever but just something I wanted to be here," he says.

Since their first concert in the summer of 2021, they've been gaining popularity Across Tulsa and in his classroom. Fallis says his students know he's in a band, some have even come to his shows.

"I had some students at the Cain's show on Friday in the front row, it was like hey what's up guys," he says.

He admits some students aren't that interested in his second job.

"I feel like middle schoolers care more about like the shoes I wear than like what I do at night."

But what he does at night keeps him busy, especially during the Mardi Gras season, with a show planned for tonight at Mercury Lounge.

"We might want to bust out everybody rules the world tonight, we might bust out Tub Thumping, we might just be goofy."

Fallis is humble about the band's success.

"Dude I don't know I take it one day at a time, I have no idea what I'm doing."

But it's clear they're doing something right.

For tickets to their show tonight, CLICK HERE