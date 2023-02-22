Fans From Around The World Come To Tulsa For Bruce Springsteen Concert

-

Bruce Springsteen fans were in Tulsa as "The Boss" brought his tour to the BOK Center Tuesday night.

Fans said Tulsa isn't getting the cultural recognition it deserves, but after visiting, they think that will soon change.

Springsteen fans were excited to see a show they have been waiting to see since his last tour in 2017.

Fans from all over the world started lining up outside the BOK Center on Monday night.

"Australia. 15 hours to get here to see Bruce, but it's absolutely worth it,” fan Graham Atkinson said.

Antoinette Switzer was on planes for a whole day flying to Tulsa from Ireland.

"The people here have been very welcoming,” Switzer said.

Switzer has been to several Springsteen shows in the past and even found old friends she's met over the years.

"I met him in Australia in 2016, and ‘17. This lady is local from around here,” Switzer said as she pointed out the friends she has made.

They all said Tulsa is on their radar as a place they will visit again.

"There's three guys over there from France. There's a guy over there from the Netherlands. There's two people over there from Germany,” Switzer continued.

Kathy Mayer flew in from Austin. She's been here before and said Tulsa is becoming a Cultural Hub.

"You already see it. We went to the coolest little bakery. There's murals everywhere, and coming from a pretty hip town ourselves, I feel the hipness here. I feel the arts community,” Mayer said.

"There's things to do and it's a great place to be and there's a musical undertone that we all love as well,” Switzer said.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are touring the world through December. Their next closest stop to us is in Denver on March 2nd.