Chicken Lettuce Wraps But Cheaper

We're happy to welcome back Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension to the Cooking Corner. This time we are making Chicken Lettuce Wraps that you may recognize from a popular Asian restaurant.

INGREDIENTS

1 TBSP olive oil 1 TBSP sesame oil

1 pound ground chicken (I’ve also used ground turkey with good results) 1 medium/large sweet Vidalia or yellow onion, diced small

2 TBSPS low-sodium soy sauce 1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1 TBSP rice wine vinegar 1 TBSP Sriracha or Gochujang sauce (optional) 3 cloves garlic, finely minced or pressed 1 tsp. ground ginger or 2 tsp. freshly grated ginger

1 8-ounce can water chestnut, drained and diced small 2 to 3 green onions, sliced into thin rounds 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, or to taste butter lettuce leaves, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

1. To a large skillet, add the oils, and chicken, and cook over medium-high heat until the chicken is cooked through; stir intermittently to crumbly while cooking.

2. Add the onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and spicy sauce, stir to combine, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until onion is soft and translucent and most of the liquid has been absorbed; stir intermittently.

3. Add the garlic, and ginger, stir to combine, and cook for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.

4. Add the water chestnuts, green onions, salt, and pepper to taste, and cook for about 2 minutes, or until tender. Taste filling and make any necessary flavor adjustments, i.e. more soy sauce, hoisin, pepper, etc.

5. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the mixture into the lettuce leaves to serve.