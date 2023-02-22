Chicken Lettuce Wraps But Cheaper

Wednesday, February 22nd 2023, 1:00 pm
We're happy to welcome back Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension to the Cooking Corner. This time we are making Chicken Lettuce Wraps that you may recognize from a popular Asian restaurant.
INGREDIENTS
1 TBSP olive oil 1 TBSP sesame oil
1 pound ground chicken (I’ve also used ground turkey with good results) 1 medium/large sweet Vidalia or yellow onion, diced small
2 TBSPS low-sodium soy sauce 1/3 cup hoisin sauce
1 TBSP rice wine vinegar 1 TBSP Sriracha or Gochujang sauce (optional) 3 cloves garlic, finely minced or pressed 1 tsp. ground ginger or 2 tsp. freshly grated ginger
1 8-ounce can water chestnut, drained and diced small 2 to 3 green onions, sliced into thin rounds 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, or to taste butter lettuce leaves, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
1. To a large skillet, add the oils, and chicken, and cook over medium-high heat until the chicken is cooked through; stir intermittently to crumbly while cooking.
2. Add the onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and spicy sauce, stir to combine, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until onion is soft and translucent and most of the liquid has been absorbed; stir intermittently.
3. Add the garlic, and ginger, stir to combine, and cook for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.
4. Add the water chestnuts, green onions, salt, and pepper to taste, and cook for about 2 minutes, or until tender. Taste filling and make any necessary flavor adjustments, i.e. more soy sauce, hoisin, pepper, etc.
5. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the mixture into the lettuce leaves to serve.
