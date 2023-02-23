Tulsa Oilers Launching Oklahoma's First All-Female Hockey League

-

The Tulsa Oilers announced it's starting the first all-female hockey league in the state.

Tulsa Oilers said hockey is a growing sport in Oklahoma. With two new rinks on the way, a woman’s team just makes sense.

Inside the Oilers Ice Center, skaters of all experience levels take to the ice during open skate.

The center will soon be one of three ice rinks for practice with two in the Promenade Mall are set to open later this year. All of that growth is making way for a new league in town.

“Our goal is to start an official league, which we plan on doing in April," said Justin Lund. "Hopefully the ladies will jump right into the league.”

VP of Business Operations Justin Lund said the Oilers are starting Oklahoma’s First All Women hockey league.

Lund said there are already have more than 400 people playing on co-ed teams and thinks women would be interested in their own league.

“Over the last couple years, the ladies in the co-ed league have grown," he said.

Last April, the Oilers brought the first ever professional women’s hockey game to the BOK between the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecapss -- teams that Oilers owner Andy Scurto also owns.

The game was a success.

The new league is open to women of any level of experience.

To help them, clinics will be held on Sundays in March. It is a chance for women to have brunch and learn to play hockey.

Lund said he hopes to make hockey and skating accessible to everyone.

“Here soon, we’ll have three sheets of ice," Lund said. "There will be lots of opportunities to grow our programs.”

