Local Firefighters Learn Warning Signs Of Child Abuse, How To Report It

Firefighters in Broken Arrow and Owasso got lessons about how to tell if a child is being abused. They also learned how to report it.

In Oklahoma, everyone, including first responders, is required to report if they believe a child is being abused.

The Child Abuse Network said firefighters are often the first on scene and many kids see them as someone who's safe.

Wednesday's lesson was all about having an open and honest conversation about helping kids.

Lesson number one: Reporting child abuse or neglect isn't tattling and not reporting it can be costly.

"Whether you just have a feeling of abuse and neglect to be occurring or you are seeing evidence, always, always, always report,” said Katie Drilling, Manager of the Multidisciplinary Team at CAN.

The Child Abuse Network said if you think someone else has already reported the abuse, report it anyway.

"That may mean that it's going to help a family get into therapy, or it may help them pay for housing. Knowledge is power,” said Courtney Buscher, Manager of Family Advocacy.

They said these future firefighters need to know what the signs are and what they should and shouldn't do.

"We have a unique opportunity to be the first one there to help these kids and you never really realize how big of a problem it is until it's thrown at your feet,” said Gunnar Frantz, Cadet in BA Fire Academy.

Lesson number two: There can be physical signs for abuse and neglect; like unexplained pain, missing school, dressing inappropriately for the weather, poor hygiene, and malnourishment.

You might even see a big change in the child's behavior.

"Incomplete processing can really leave trauma,” said Casey Saied, Cadet in BA Fire Academy.

Lesson number three: Other signs can be more subtle; kids getting into trouble with the law, taking drugs, knowing a lot about adult topics, avoiding going home, or needing to please people.

"We're all in this job because we want to help people... and there's no one more precious than a child,” said Frantz.

The Child Abuse Network offers this training to all kinds of groups for free. They said when a child does try to tell you about abuse, don't interrogate them, just listen.

Click here for more information about the Child Abuse Network.