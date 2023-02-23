Man Killed In High-Speed Crash Identified By Tulsa Police

By: News On 6

The man killed in a high-speed crash on South Peoria has been identified by Tulsa Police.

Police say, Brian Dexter Pruitt, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing a motorcycle into an SUV. According to TPD, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police tried to pull over Pruitt on South Riverside Drive but he kept driving. Police say Pruitt sped south on Peoria at a "high rate of speed" when the SUV pulled out from a parking lot onto Peoria. Police say the motorcycle slammed into the driver's side of the SUV causing significant damage.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

