By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner, today we are happy to welcome back our friend Sharon Stroud. This time we are making a Creamy Tomato Soup with Orzo!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

3 - 14.5 oz. cans diced tomatoes

1½ cups water

1 vegetable bouillon cube

1 teaspoon of unrefined sugar

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

dash of crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup cooked Delallo whole wheat orzo pasta (cook according to package directions)

Directions

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the bay leaves.

Add the tomatoes. Dissolve the bouillon cube in the water and add to the pot. Stir in the sugar and fresh basil. Season with red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Simmer on low for 15 minutes.

Remove the bay leaves from the pot. Use an immersion blender to blend the soup (or blend in a standing blender in batches and return to pot, being careful to not burn yourself). Stir in the Greek yogurt until well combined. Stir in the orzo pasta. Serve warm.