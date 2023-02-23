Teen Accused In Deadly Shooting At High School Football Game Appears In Court

-

The teenager accused of killing one person and shooting three others at a McLain High School Football game was in court Thursday.

It was the preliminary hearing for Ni'Avien Golden, where a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for Golden to stand trial.

Several witnesses testified in the courtroom, then the judge decided to finish the hearing next month.

Several people who saw the shooting and one of the shooting victims testified. Many said they saw a fight and saw Ni'Avien Golden with a gun.

A security guard testified he was working the exit gates at the stadium toward the end of the game when he saw a group of teenagers arguing, then fighting.

He said seconds later, he saw Golden pull a gun from his hoodie pocket then started "shooting wildly" and heard six to seven shots.

Prosecutors said 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed, and three others were injured.

The security guard said he chased after Golden, but lost him when he jumped a fence. Prosecutors showed the judge surveillance video of the guard chasing Golden.

A couple of other eyewitnesses, who were students at the school, said they knew Golden and knew he had a gun in his hoodie.

One testified Golden and another teenager were in a dispute at the game and had mentioned fighting outside the stadium.

Another student told the judge that it looked like a group was ganging up on Golden before the shooting.

A shooting victim testified she was walking with her nine-year-old sister, when she heard the fight, then heard someone yell "gun!"

She said as she and her sister were running, they both were shot.

Based on the questioning from Golden's attorney, it appeared they are building a case that Golden was possibly acting in self defense.

Golden is charged as an adult with First Degree Murder and three counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.