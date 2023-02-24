Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa


Friday, February 24th 2023, 4:37 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was hospitalized and an investigation is underway after an early-morning shooting near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road.

Police say they shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to police, officers found a man at the Real Estate Entrepreneur Center who had suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police say it is currently unclear what led to the shooting and officers are working to get more information from the victim.


This is a a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023