Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa

By: News On 6

A man was hospitalized and an investigation is underway after an early-morning shooting near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road.

Police say they shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to police, officers found a man at the Real Estate Entrepreneur Center who had suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police say it is currently unclear what led to the shooting and officers are working to get more information from the victim.





This is a a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.