TV Show 'Reservation Dogs' Hosting Open Casting Call For Native American Actors

Friday, February 24th 2023, 6:25 am
The TV show "Reservation Dogs" is looking for local Native American actors to appear in season three.
Producers are hosting an open casting call, and have roles for adults and kids who are at least eight years old.
Anyone interested can show up at the former Park Elementary School building in West Tulsa on Saturday, March 4. No appointment is necessary.
