Travel Trailer Stolen In Warner Oklahoma

By: News On 6

A Keystone Arcadia bumper pull travel trailer was stolen sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Warner Oklahoma.

If anyone has information concerning the theft or where the travel trailer is located please contact the 911 center’s non-emergency line at (918) 577-6906 or you can send a message to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

All information will be kept confidential.

