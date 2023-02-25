Travel Trailer Stolen In Warner Oklahoma


Saturday, February 25th 2023, 1:02 pm

By: News On 6


A Keystone Arcadia bumper pull travel trailer was stolen sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. in Warner Oklahoma.

If anyone has information concerning the theft or where the travel trailer is located please contact the 911 center’s non-emergency line at (918) 577-6906 or you can send a message to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. 

All information will be kept confidential.

For more information and image of the trailer, click on the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page down below.



