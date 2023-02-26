Teenager Shot, Taken To Hospital After Playing With Gun At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say

Saturday, February 25th 2023, 8:42 pm
Tulsa Police say a teenager was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night in what officers believe is in accidental shooting.
Police said it happened at a South Tulsa apartment complex near 91st and Delaware around 7 p.m.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot while police say he and a 15-year-old were playing with a gun.
Police said the incident appears to be an accident, but detectives are still investigating.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
