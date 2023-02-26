First Responders Compete In Tulsa Oilers Fundraiser Game

Saturday, February 25th 2023, 9:26 pm
Green Country first responders laced up their ice skates for Guns-n-Hoses night at the BOK Center.
Fans got to see police officers and firefighters showdown as part of First Responder Appreciation Night.
First responders took the ice at 4 p.m. before the Oilers played their game against Rapid City at 7 p.m.
The firefighters ended the game on top, but the police get to bring home a win too.
Part of the money raised on Saturday will go to the Broken Arrow Police Department Citizen Academy Alumni Association, which helps support Broken Arrow Police.
