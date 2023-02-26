First Responders Compete In Tulsa Oilers Fundraiser Game

By: News On 6

Green Country first responders laced up their ice skates for Guns-n-Hoses night at the BOK Center.

Fans got to see police officers and firefighters showdown as part of First Responder Appreciation Night.

First responders took the ice at 4 p.m. before the Oilers played their game against Rapid City at 7 p.m.

The firefighters ended the game on top, but the police get to bring home a win too.

Part of the money raised on Saturday will go to the Broken Arrow Police Department Citizen Academy Alumni Association, which helps support Broken Arrow Police.