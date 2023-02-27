Local Dispensary Reacts To Possibility Of Recreational Marijuana Legalization

-

Oklahoma could soon be the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana with a special election happening on March 7th.

Red Eye Medical Marijuana Dispensary leaders say legalizing recreational marijuana would increase their competition, but they support the issue because they think it will increase business.

State Question 820 would allow people over the age of 21 to purchase recreational marijuana from anyone who is licensed to sell the product.

It would also create a new process for licenses for growers and dispensaries to distribute it.

Vice President of Red Eye 420 Chance Mclaughlin says he knows that with the potential change, there’s concern about marijuana becoming more accessible and he doesn’t believe this will be an issue.

“It will seem maybe not as popular, as the medical year went as far as a 2019/2020 ,but I think it could be very good for a fresh new beginning a lot of new faces coming around,” Mclaughlin said.

Mclaughlin has full support of the operations of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and what they’ve learned since medical marijuana was legalized.

“I do believe OMMA and Metry did a good job in getting it back under control and I think going forward when it goes recreational, they’ll be more prepared this time compared to when they were unprepared in my opinion in the beginning but got well prepared throughout the years.”

Mclaughlin says his business is promoting a “yes” vote on social media and spreading the word to customers that it supports voting in favor of State Question 820.