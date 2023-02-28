Bassmaster Classic Returning To Tulsa In 2024

By: News On 6

The Bassmaster Classic will return to Oklahoma in 2024.

Organizers are expecting more than 100,000 people to attend the classic when it returns to the BOK Center on March 22-24, 2024. While the tournament will take place at Grand Lake, the weigh-ins will be at the BOK with a fishing expo next door at the Cox Convention Center.

"My first word was fish, I'm from Tulsa born and raised, went to Union, I live in Sapulpa now, I have a company the Bass Tank headquartered out of Sapulpa," said angler John Soukup.

Soukup is in his rookie year with the Bassmaster Elite, and 2024 will be the first year he could qualify to compete. He says it's incredible his first classic could be in his home state.

"Oklahoma has some of the best fishing in the United States, and some of the best fishermen come out of Oklahoma because its diversity of water," he said.

Angler Jason Christie won the classic last year, and in 2016 in Tulsa, he came in second. He says there's some pressure with it being held in Tulsa, because he wants to make sure to qualify.

"To win a classic anywhere changes your life, but to win a classic here, in Tulsa, in the state of Oklahoma, on Grand Lake where I grew up fishing, I mean I have goosebumps talking about it, it would change everything," he said.

Both Soukup and Christie say they are excited to show off the incredible fishing in Oklahoma and can't wait for 2024.

"Tulsa will show out, 100 percent, and Grand Lake, late march, there will be a lot of fish caught, a lot of big fish caught," Christie said.

