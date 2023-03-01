Bartlesville Police Investigate Allegations That An Officer Lied During A Recent Trial

By: News On 6

-

Bartlesville Police are investigating allegations that an officer lied during a recent trial.

The trial ended with a former officer being found not guilty on all counts.

James graham had been accused of inappropriately touching two female officers. The District Attorney dropped one count against him during the trial and the jury found him not guilty on the remaining two counts.

The police department says after the trial, they were made aware that one witness was possibly less than truthful during the initial investigation or during the trial.

The officer in question is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.