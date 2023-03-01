By: News On 6

Oklahoma Senate Approves Bill To Raise Juror Pay From $20 To $30 Per Day

-

The Oklahoma Senate approved a bill to give a raise for people on jury duty in state and local courts from $20 up to $30 per day.

The author of Senate Bill 713 says reimbursement hasn't increased in 20 years, while in neighboring states, like Arkansas and New Mexico, the pay is $50 per day.

"It's going to cost the state about $770,000 for this modest increase, but we feel like it's money well spent," said State Sen. Carri Hicks.

The bill is now headed to the House for consideration.