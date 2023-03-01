Oklahoma Senate Approves Bill To Raise Juror Pay From $20 To $30 Per Day


Wednesday, March 1st 2023, 5:48 am

By: News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Senate approved a bill to give a raise for people on jury duty in state and local courts from $20 up to $30 per day.

The author of Senate Bill 713 says reimbursement hasn't increased in 20 years, while in neighboring states, like Arkansas and New Mexico, the pay is $50 per day.

"It's going to cost the state about $770,000 for this modest increase, but we feel like it's money well spent," said State Sen. Carri Hicks.

The bill is now headed to the House for consideration.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 1st, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

Top Headlines

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023

March 2nd, 2023