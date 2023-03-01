City Of Tulsa Receives Federal Grant For I-244 Partial Removal Study

By: News On 6

The City of Tulsa is getting more than a million dollars from the federal government to study what would happen if part of I-244 was removed.

When the highway was built in the 1970s, it went through the Greenwood District cutting it off from the rest of North Tulsa. The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and some state lawmakers have called for the removal of that part of the interstate.

45 cities across the country that are impacted by similar construction in the past, are getting similar grants.