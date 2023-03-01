ODOT Considers Moving Up Rehabilitation Project On 21st St. Bridge In Response To Safety Concerns

-

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is deciding what to do about a bridge that's gotten a lot of attention on social media this week. The bridge that carries the eastbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway over 21st Street in Tulsa received repairs after cracks were discovered in the substructure.

ODOT said that damage to the piers, beams and deck appeared to be normal wear and tear, and the last time it was inspected was nearly two years ago.

ODOT was planning on doing a rehabilitation project in this area in 2026, but depending on what ODOT's inspection finds, the rehab project could start much sooner. ODOT said that whenever the rehab happens, the bridge which will be in much better condition.

"Since those are rated in fair condition, those would be the focus of the rehab project. Whenever it gets undertaken, that would likely still be the case because a pier is obviously part of the substructure, and so we're just going to go in there and bring it all up to good condition," TJ Gerlach, an ODOT spokesperson said.

ODOT tweaks its construction work plan every year starting in the spring, meaning that it likely would have a decision on whether the rehab project stays in place for 2026 or is pushed forward.