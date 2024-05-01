USPS Announces Tulsa Facility Plan

The US Postal Service says Tulsa’s processing center in east Tulsa will stay open, but mail going into or out of Tulsa will now go through Oklahoma City.

Tuesday’s announcement confirms most of what the Postal Service said it was already considering as part of its 10-year strategy.

USPS says it's spending up to $22.5 million to turn Tulsa into a Local Processing Center to help sort outgoing mail.

Some of that money will be spent on renovating employee bathrooms and breakrooms and a high-speed sorting machine.

All distribution operations will move to Oklahoma City, but USPS will create a Sorting and Delivery Center to help with local routes.

The Post Office says it's making the changes because more mail is leaving the Tulsa area than is coming into the Tulsa area.

USPS says there won't be any career employee layoffs in Tulsa.

However, final plans published on Tuesday show that about 21 clerks, mail handlers, and maintenance jobs will be cut.

Other jobs will be converted to Oklahoma City positions.

The report estimates these changes will save between 3-and-half and 4-and-a-half million dollars a year.