1 Dead, 1 In Jail After Burglary And Tulsa Police Shooting

1 Killed By Police, 1 In Custody After Burglary And Shots Fired At Officers

A burglary investigation in Tulsa on March 1 led to police shooting and killing one suspect and arresting another.

Police said the man fired shots at them first, and then the woman took off.

While police are investigating, the homeowner told News On 6 he saw it all and cannot help but think how senseless this is.

Two streets and an alleyway made up the crime scene of the home break-in turned deadly officer-involved shooting.

The first scene was at 3rd and Delaware near the University of Tulsa. That caused the campus to issue a "shelter in place" order.

The owner of the boarded up home under renovation said when he saw security video showing the two people going into his home around noon, he showed up and called 911.

The owner, who goes by David, asked to not be identified for fear for his life.

"I don't know what they were trying to do,” said David. “There's really nothing of value in that house."

Police said the woman came out first looking nervous, and the man refused to come out.

"That suspect was holding a small sawed-off shotgun, so they got in a position of safety, and more officers were approaching and they were calling that suspect out,” said Capt. Richard Meulenberg. “The suspect fired a round at officers, then took off running."

Police said the man ran down the connecting alleyway, then ran a block over to 2nd and Delaware to someone's backyard.

Officers said the man either pointed the gun at them or shot at them again, and that is when police shot and killed the man.

David said the woman casually walked off across the street after all of the officers pursued the man.

Police did find the woman a few hours later and arrested her.

David said officers took two backpacks and a milk crate of evidence from his home.

"It's very sad,” said David. “A senseless act that didn't need to happen."

Police have not released the names of the suspects or officers involved.

Investigators said there were potentially two officers who fired shots, and they are on administrative leave.