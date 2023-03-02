Okla. Senate Considers Bill Allowing Alternatives To Jail For Low-Level Drug Charges


Thursday, March 2nd 2023, 6:58 am

By: News On 6


A new bill being considered in the senate would let people charged with drug-related misdemeanors enroll in a substance abuse program or drug court instead of facing jail time.

"Addictions don't decrease over time unless they are dealt with. I wanna see people getting treatment and staying out of prison all together," said Oklahoma State Senator Michael Bergstrom.

If a defendant is charged four times, they would then face a felony charge.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 2nd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

Top Headlines

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023

March 3rd, 2023