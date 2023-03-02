Okla. Senate Considers Bill Allowing Alternatives To Jail For Low-Level Drug Charges

Thursday, March 2nd 2023, 6:58 am
A new bill being considered in the senate would let people charged with drug-related misdemeanors enroll in a substance abuse program or drug court instead of facing jail time.
"Addictions don't decrease over time unless they are dealt with. I wanna see people getting treatment and staying out of prison all together," said Oklahoma State Senator Michael Bergstrom.
If a defendant is charged four times, they would then face a felony charge.
