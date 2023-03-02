Okla. Senate Considers Bill Allowing Alternatives To Jail For Low-Level Drug Charges

By: News On 6

A new bill being considered in the senate would let people charged with drug-related misdemeanors enroll in a substance abuse program or drug court instead of facing jail time.

"Addictions don't decrease over time unless they are dealt with. I wanna see people getting treatment and staying out of prison all together," said Oklahoma State Senator Michael Bergstrom.

If a defendant is charged four times, they would then face a felony charge.



