Oklahoma Groups Discuss How Recreational Marijuana Could Impact Kids

A group of Oklahoma moms who support recreational marijuana argue the passage of state question 820 will help fund educational programs. But those who oppose the question say it would be bad for kids.

With just a few days left for voters to decide on recreational marijuana, both sides say they have children's interest in mind.

At the Yes on 820 Campaign Headquarters in Oklahoma City, moms made calls to voters on Thursday to remind them they could cast their ballot early.

Campaign Manager Michelle Tilley said one reason some moms support the state question, is because it would bring money to public schools.

"We are tired of schools where our kids do not have textbooks. Where they have to go to school without air conditioning and heat,” she said.

A look at the state question shows 30 percent of the tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales would go to public school programs to address substance abuse and improve student retention, not toward textbooks.

Another argument, Tilley said, is the safety that would come with regulation.

“Because regulation means that there will be safe products here and kept out of the hands of kids and only for adults over 21,” she said.

Former Governor Frank Keating said it's not that simple and argues people younger than 21 will still have access.

“Well, I care about my 11 grandchildren and I think to have a federally prescribed narcotic for sale to anybody over 21 in this day, that's going to flow down to younger children and it will be used by younger children and it will be very destructive to their brain health, their brain development,” Keating said.

Early voting continues Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.