Governor Stitt Signs $698M Economic Plan


Friday, March 3rd 2023, 8:56 am

By: News On 6


Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has approved a nearly $700 million economic plan designed to bring in new business.

The fund includes incentives for a manufacturer to open a facility in Oklahoma, investing at least $3.6 billion and creating jobs.

State Representative Tom Gann's district includes one of the possible locations for the new facility.

Gann says he wants more details made public about the plan, but the state is under a non-disclosure agreement.

"First we have the government who requires transparency and accountability, we don't have a lot of transparency with who we're giving the money to," said Rep. Tom Gann.

The company has until April 15th to make a decision.
