By: News On 6

Exhibit On Tribal Sovereignty To Open At The Oklahoma Center For The Humanities

-

The University of Tulsa's 'Oklahoma Center for the Humanities' is opening an exhibit on tribal sovereignty on Friday.

The 'Work of Sovereignty' exhibit looks at tribal struggles for sovereignty both before and after the Supreme Court ruling on Tribal Jurisdiction.

It will include Historic documents, maps and original artwork from more than a dozen Native artists.

The exhibit is free to visit and will run through April 22nd.