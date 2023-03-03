Watch: Science Experiments With The Discovery Lab

-

There's always something fun and exciting happening at the Discovery Lab at Gathering Place.

One experiment a new experiment makes sound control flames.

"This metal tube is connected to flames, so when music is played, you can see the sound frequencies in the fire."

It’s called a Rubens tube, a metal cylinder with holes lined up in a row.

It's connected to propane, which comes through the holes and lights each one on fire, creating a display of candle flames.

The coolest part is that the flames sync to sound.

“Music is very complex. So, there's a base note, usually there's a drum. The lower notes are low frequencies, singing and symbol crashes are high frequencies. They're all smashed together and it's complex,” said Director of Education Chip Lindsey.

You can see that complexity reflected in the fire.

Lindsey said the tube can be driven by your voice or a speaker.

Sound goes in and reflects on the other end of the tube. The result is a standing wave.

Lindsey said that's how you can physically see with your eyes what you are physically hearing in your ears.

“We often look at sound waves electronically, but this is a way you can look at them in the physical world, in the real world,” Lindsey said.

Spring break camps are coming up next week. The "Drone On" camp for 5th and 6th graders is still open for registration.