This Machine And Bike Club Tulsa Teach Adults How To Ride Bikes

-

The Tulsa bike rental service called "This Machine" is teaming up with Bike Club Tulsa to teach adults how to ride a bike this weekend.

The free bike riding lesson will be at the old Remington Elementary, right next to Lubell Park.

Adults wanting to learn how to ride can come anytime between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

This Machine Tulsa and Bike Club are gearing up to help adults gain confidence in their ride.

"It's not uncommon for someone to really get it pretty fast, especially if they can stay relaxed. That's kind of our biggest barrier,” Bike Club Tulsa Program Manager, Lance Miller said.

Miller usually works with kids for the after school program. But on Saturday, he'll be helping adults, by using a specially made bike that will keep people's feet close to the ground.

"The first step might just be learning how to be stable,” he said. “Once we can glide for a while we move on to a bike with pedals.”

"You'll have as much help or as little help as you need. Even if it's just you fell off once ten years ago and need a little practice,” Kieran May said.

Employees with This Machine Tulsa, like May, will be there and ready to encourage new cyclists.

"It's nice to be able to get out in the community and just kind of be more connected with the world around you than you would be otherwise,” May said.

"You can still get that sense and that kind of new sense of freedom, even as an adult,” Miller said. “Even though you've got, maybe you have a car to get around. But it's a different kind of freedom being able to take off and ride a bike."

For anyone who already knows how to ride a bike, but wants to improve their skills for mountain biking, Bike Club is hosting another event at the same location on Sunday.

That class starts at 3:00 p.m., and Miller said attendees must register. To learn more, click here.