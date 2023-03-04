Minnesota Residents Play Game Of Ice Bowling


Saturday, March 4th 2023, 12:22 pm

By: News On 6


Residents in Minnesota have found a unique way to stay busy in the snow.

One town has turned their local frozen lake into a bowling alley.

Every winter the town plows 60 foot bowling lanes on Lake Charlotte and builds up the sides with snowbanks.

The town drills three inch holes into the ice as a replacement for pins.

If the bowling ball lands in one of the holes the player gets a point and the first team to 15 wins.

The event brings the town together every year and even draws in people from other states.


