Links Mentioned On March 20, 2023

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On March 20, 2023

Tulsa Rain Barrel Orders

Tulsa residents can now order rain barrels from the City. Residents can order discounted 55 gallon rain barrels for $69.50.

They can be kicked up at the City's Household Pollutant Collection Facility starting in May. For details, CLICK HERE.