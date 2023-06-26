Retired Nurse Discusses Everyday Life After Being Diagnosed With Dementia

By: CBS News

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time for raising awareness about the staggering number of people who suffer from dementia worldwide.

Beth Bruning starts every day with a chat with her son Sean about this calendar. “We put a little sticky note on what day it is. If we start looking too far ahead… he says.” Beth adds, “I get anxious.”

The family put this system in place including reminders in Beth’s phone three months ago, when the 70-year-old retired nurse was diagnosed with dementia.

She says, “I will not sugarcoat it there are hard days. It's one day at a time, just do the best that you can. And I do. I mean, a, I think I'm able to do most things right now. I don't know what's to come.”

Sean is her caregiver. “She's a great mother, a great grandmother. She's always been there for me. So for me, it wasn't even a question of, you know, helping her,” he says.

EARLY SIGNS OF DEMENTIA

About 1 in 10 adults age 65 and older in the U.S. have dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Gayatri Devi is a Neurologist at Northwell Health. She says, “Trouble remembering obviously, but they can also have trouble finding words. More difficulty multitasking can be a very early sign of a dementia.”

NEW DRUG TREATMENTS

“There are so many new drugs that are influencing the course of Alzheimer’s Disease. So, the earlier the diagnosis, the better our ability to make a difference, “says Dr. Devi.

Beth is taking medication to try to slow the progression. She tries to stay positive and active. “I love to walk. So that's what I do. That's my therapy,” she says.

The family has also found resources and support from the group CaringKind.

“I'm so proud of her for really taking this head on and being able to speak about it. And hopefully, people hear this message. There are places to help you,” says Sean.

They say their family has never been stronger.

It’s estimated that over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.