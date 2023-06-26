Gov. Stitt Applauds State Senate's Decision To Sustain Tribal Compact Veto Regarding Tobacco

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt applauded the State Senate Monday for it's decision to sustain the governor's veto of SB 26X, a Tribal Compact regarding tobacco sales.

On Friday, Gov. Stitt said he was concerned that tribes would use the McGirt Supreme Court Decision to expand geographical boundaries for tobacco tax exemptions.

Below is the full state from the Officer of Governor Stitt:

"I am pleased by the Senate’s vote to sustain my veto of the Tobacco Compact extension and I believe that today’s outcome underscores the state’s commitment to negotiating compacts in good faith, that are beneficial to all parties involved. My original compact offer—to extend the compacts previously negotiated and entered by Oklahoma’s Governor and tribal counterparts—is still on the table for each tribe that has reached out and remains available to those that have not yet. I look forward to continuing to work with them to reach an agreement."



