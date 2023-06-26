'They're Always In Our Hearts': Teachers Support Children Of Man Who Drowned In Keystone Lake

A Tulsa family is grieving after a man drowned at Keystone Lake this weekend.

He was a husband and father and the school where the children attend is now helping the family.

At Felicitas Mendez International School, two brothers are getting support from their teachers as they navigate the unthinkable loss of their dad.

While celebrating his son Kingson's birthday with the family in the Appalachia Bay area of Keystone Lake, OHP said Felix Aderinwale drowned on Saturday.

Troopers said Felix was swimming with an inner tube and went beyond the marked swim area, then fell off the tube and into the water, and never came back up.

"As soon as we heard about this we knew we had to do something to support the kids and their mom in the wake of this tragedy,” teacher Kelly Trueman said.

Trueman teaches first-grader Shane and third-grader Kingston on Tuesdays during the school year, working on STEM projects.

"They're always just full of energy and laughter's and smiles,” Trueman said.

"I've known Kingston since day one,” Jessica Samaroo, the school librarian, said.

Samaroo, Trueman, second-grade teacher Samantha Wagner and Kindergarten teacher Heather Youngblood started an online fundraiser for funeral expenses, and taking care of the boys going forward.

Felix leaves behind his wife Savannah, their boys Shane and Kingston, and Felix's family in Nigeria.

"I feel like as teachers people don't realize how students are always on our mind, they're always in our hearts,” Samaroo said.

Click here for the online fundraiser.

