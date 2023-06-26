Standoff Lasts 7 Hours After Man Leads Authorities On Chase, Deputies Say

-

A Claremore man led Mayes County deputies on a chase early Monday morning, and barricaded himself in a home for several hours, authorities said.

The deputies said they were told to be on the lookout for 29-year-old Christopher Baldwin around 4 a.m. Monday.

Baldwin might have been having some sort of mental episode, deputies said.

Deputies said they located him off of Highway 412 headed towards Locust Grove.

Mayes County deputy, Samantha Anaya, said Baldwin had barricaded himself in a family member's home nearby.

"We were able to get him to at least step out on the porch where we were able to use non-lethal force to get him to put the gun down. He led us on a small foot pursuit, and we were able to detain him safely," Anaya said.

Anaya said Baldwin was taken to a local hospital where he was eventually released back into their custody.