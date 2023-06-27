Okla. Senator Challenges Teamster To MMA Fight For Charity

Monday, June 26th 2023, 10:27 pm
Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged a Teamsters leader to an MMA fight in Tulsa.
The challenge comes three months after the two squared off in a Senate hearing.
On Wednesday, Sean O'Brien tweeted:
"Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy."
Senator Markwayne Mullin responded, by using a screenshot of O’Brien’s tweet, not retweeting:
"An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept."
O’Brien has not yet responded to the challenge.
