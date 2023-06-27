Okla. Senator Challenges Teamster To MMA Fight For Charity


Monday, June 26th 2023, 10:27 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged a Teamsters leader to an MMA fight in Tulsa.

The challenge comes three months after the two squared off in a Senate hearing.

On Wednesday, Sean O'Brien tweeted:

"Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy."

Senator Markwayne Mullin responded, by using a screenshot of O’Brien’s tweet, not retweeting:

"An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept."

O’Brien has not yet responded to the challenge.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2023

May 15th, 2023

May 9th, 2023

April 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023