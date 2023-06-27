211 Helpline Offers Tulsans In Need Information, Resources

-

With power restored to most PSO customers after the recent storm, people may be needing help with other resources like food, utility bills or debris drop-off locations. Tulsa Area United Way just took over the 211 Eastern Oklahoma helpline at the beginning of June.

211 is a number that you can call at any time when you're in need of information about things such as cooling stations or ice giveaways during something as big as the storm.

While Tulsa Area United Way only recently took over directing 211 calls, Alison Anthony, president and CEO, said that even though the organization was not expecting to be tested so soon after taking over and call volume has gone up, things have been running smoothly.

Even though the storm has passed and power is coming back on, Tulsa Area United Way is focused on directing people to the appropriate agencies to meet their needs in the aftermath of this storm.

"Right now, what we’re doing is taking in the calls, giving the information to the person so that they can make contact with the appropriate agency to help them get their medical devices for example, to help them find food, to help them find transportation, debris cleanup, and all those things," Anthony said.

One of the goals for Tulsa Area United Way is to take a statewide approach with the 211 hotline and partner with the 211 agency in Oklahoma City so that if an event like this storm happens again and the call specialists here are down, OKC can take over and still provide necessary because these types of events can be big problems for Oklahomans.

"This has been a big hit to people, and we just want to make sure that they know that they don’t have to run around and try to figure all this out, that there’s a number they can call that serves them or an online 211 of Eastern Oklahoma or through text," Anthony said.

One thing about 211 Eastern Oklahoma is that it's available all the time, not just during a major storm or similar events. 211 is there to support you if you, for example, have a child that needs reading support, or you need utility support.