Midtown Tulsa Residents Cleaning Up Following Strong Storms

The power is back on for most midtown Tulsa homes, but it’s going to take quite a while to clean up all of the storm damage.

The strong winds destroyed a garden that one man has worked on for more than two decades.

Jay Sage has lived in his home near 21st and Memorial for more than 30 years. For the last 25 years, he has built and tended to a garden in his backyard.

“Peppers, tomatoes, carrots, beans, I grow everything,” he said.

Sage built 85 cages surrounding his plants, all of which are connected to his custom watering system. He said it took two hours to build each of those cages.

The storm scattered most of them, which means they will need to be replaced.

Crews are now working to clear tree limbs and other debris from his yard.

“I had four trees uprooted, three broken off 30 feet in the air, and five with limb damage,” said Sage.

Sage hates to see all of his hard work wiped out by one storm, but he’s staying optimistic and looking forward to what next season has in store.

“Whenever I get it cleaned up, I’m going to plant a fall crop,” he said.