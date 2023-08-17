Demand Still High For Debris Drop-Off Site In Tulsa After Summer Storms

The pile of tree limbs keeps getting bigger and bigger at the debris drop-off site near the Tulsa International Airport. Located between Highway 11 and Mingo, by I-244, the city says it isn't sure how much longer they will keep the site open to the public

The demand hasn't slowed down much at the debris drop-off site in Tulsa.

It's not just the big trucks unloading that are adding size to the already massive pile. Homeowners continue to line up to unload, alongside professional tree crews.

"You know I'm astounded. I grew up out there at 145th where the other site is and it's full, they closed it. I drove over here and wow, there's a lot of downed trees in Tulsa." said Randy Kyle from Tulsa.

With every few trucks that unload, City workers push the pile tighter and higher, limited only by the size of equipment they have.

"I cannot believe the amount of storm debris out here. It's usually piled high but now it's 10x what we normally see," said city worker, Tyler Cornell.

How Much Debris Is At The Tulsa Drop-Off Site

The site between Highway 11 and Mingo, by I-244, is just temporary, opened up for the convenience of a closer spot, with acres of space for however much comes in. The city estimated earlier in the week 600,000 cubic yards had been dropped off.

A City spokesman said Wednesday no decision had been made on when to close the temporary site, but previously officials had said it would be open as long as it was needed. The City plans to eventually reduce the giant pile to mulch.

For now, the drop-off is free for Tulsa County homeowners, and professionals pay a small fee.