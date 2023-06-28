Storms Move Through Eastern Oklahoma Overnight

By: News On 6

Severe Weather Update as of 2:20am: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa County in OK until 4:00am.

A severe thunderstorm watch was activated for much of northeastern Oklahoma until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A complex of storms moved east out of northcentral Oklahoma Tuesday night with strong winds, heavy rain and hail potential.

Weather barely clipped northern parts of Tulsa, with most of the activity further northeast before exiting the state and moving to Arkansas.