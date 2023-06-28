Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash Along US-169 In Tulsa

By: Gabe Castillo

Emergency Crews Close NB Lanes Of US-169 At 81st Street South In Tulsa After Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Tulsa on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-169 at 81st Street South in Tulsa.

Police say it started when officers first got a call about a woman who was seen along the highway at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. When officers attempted to make contact with her, she fled into a nearby wooded area. Police say they then left the scene, because the woman had not done anything wrong.

According to police, offices got another call around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning detailing that a driver had seen an animal along the road. Officers say they drove by the area and could not find anything.

A Lighthorse Police officer who was driving by eventually spotted the woman's body resting against the center median near 81st Street South.

Police say the 43-year-old woman was hit by a car. but officers do not know when the crash happened and say the driver did not stop.

Officers are now working to learn more information and say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.





