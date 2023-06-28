Oklahoma City Thunder Present This Year's 'Community Draft Picks'

Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 10:16 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder made their draft picks last week for players on the court, but they also drafted some folks who are making a difference off the court.
For the past three years, the Thunder have presented what they call "community draft picks".
This year, the Thunder selected five leaders from the community, who range from school leaders to nonprofit workers with the United Way and the Regional Food Bank.
