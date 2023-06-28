New Oklahoma Laws Target Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations


Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 4:38 pm

By: News On 6


Several new laws are now in effect that lawmakers hope will stifle illegal marijuana grow operations.

It is now illegal to hire undocumented workers and licenses can get revoked for medical marijuana tax non-compliance. The Bureau of Narcotics now has more authority over grow operations and applicants must now file a bond with their application essentially putting down a security deposit to keep operations working above board.

