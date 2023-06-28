New Oklahoma Laws Target Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations

Wednesday, June 28th 2023, 4:38 pm
Several new laws are now in effect that lawmakers hope will stifle illegal marijuana grow operations.
It is now illegal to hire undocumented workers and licenses can get revoked for medical marijuana tax non-compliance. The Bureau of Narcotics now has more authority over grow operations and applicants must now file a bond with their application essentially putting down a security deposit to keep operations working above board.
June 28th, 2023
June 29th, 2023
June 29th, 2023
June 29th, 2023
June 29th, 2023
June 29th, 2023