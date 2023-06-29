Police Investigate Early-Morning Break-In At Tulsa Gaming Store

By: News On 6

An investigation is underway on Thursday morning after a break-in at a gaming store in Tulsa.

Police were called to the scene near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue after officers say someone used a hammer to smash the front door of 'Dragon-slayer Games' around 2 a.m.

Police say the thief grabbed the cash register and left.

There was just a small amount of change in the register and nothing else was stolen or damaged, according to police.