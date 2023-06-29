Police Investigate Early-Morning Break-In At Tulsa Gaming Store


Thursday, June 29th 2023, 3:22 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

An investigation is underway on Thursday morning after a break-in at a gaming store in Tulsa.

Police were called to the scene near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue after officers say someone used a hammer to smash the front door of 'Dragon-slayer Games' around 2 a.m.

Police say the thief grabbed the cash register and left.

There was just a small amount of change in the register and nothing else was stolen or damaged, according to police.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 29th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023