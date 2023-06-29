New Vending Machine At Tulsa Day Center Offers Narcan, Fentanyl Test Strips

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Day Center has a new vending machine that it hopes will save lives.

Inside the new vending machine, people will find Narcan and Fentanyl test strips, so people can test pills and other drugs for Fentanyl and can administer Narcan to try and save someone during an overdose.

The State Department Of Mental Health And Substance Abuse will install 40 of the machines around the state in areas where overdoses are high.

"And now to have an additional resource like this vending machine to provide support and care to hopefully show them that we want to meet their needs whatever that might be," said Noe Rodriguez, Tulsa Day Center Associate Director.

The day center says the machine will be available 24 hours a day.

The machine is free to use and only a zip code is needed.



