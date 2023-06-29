World's First Canned Marshmallow Unveiled At Annual 'Fancy Food Show'

By: News On 6, CBS News

Mushroom chips, marshmallows in a can, and upcycled yogurt waste are just some of the many unusual snacks you may soon see at the grocery store.

They are some of the many products highlighted at this week’s Specialty Food Association Fancy Food Show in New York.

One of the more interesting products showcased this year: Sh’mallow- the world’s first “marshmallow in a can”. The appearance is similar to canned whipped cream, but has the flavor of marshmallows, and can be kept in the pantry for months.

"Marshmallows go stale and they're problematic, so I figured is there a way to put marshmallows in a can?” said founder Kenny Baker.

Other food innovators are taking trash and turning it into liquid treasure. Spare Tonic is made from whey discarded in the yogurt-making process and turned into a flavored drink.

"It's just like this incredibly, nutritionally dense liquid that we're capturing and created this super clean, 4-ingredient drink out of!” said co-founder Adam Kaye.

Specialty food sales his $194 billion dollars last year, with salty snacks like chips, pretzels, and popcorn topping the bestseller list, thanks to the return of post-pandemic social gatherings.

Well-known brands like Jelly Belly got their start at the Fancy Food Show, and they’re still innovating. This year, they introduced new flavors based on boba teas.

The show also highlighted 10 brands owned and operated by people of color.

“There is a less than 1% amount of venture capital funding that typically goes to people of color, entrepreneurs of color,” said Victoria Ho, part of the Specialty Food Association’s leadership team for Included.

Karl Franz Williams created a ginger beer called Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew, named for his grandfather, a ginger farmer from Saint Vincent.

“Particularly within the beverage industry there is not a lot of diversity and that's because there are high barriers to entry,” Williams said.

His ginger beer stands out with a spicy kick from Scotch bonnet peppers.

“It gives our ginger beer a uniquely Caribbean taste that’s unmatched,” Williams said.

The Fancy Food Show also donates more than 100,000 pounds of unused food to New Yorkers in need after the event wraps.