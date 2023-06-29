Bartlesville Struggling Water Supply Issues; City Officials Announce Restrictions

-

Along with excessive heat warnings, the City of Bartlesville is still dealing with the drought that's plagued the area.

It's one of the hottest weeks so far this year, but the pool at Sooner Park in Bartlesville is a ghost town, closed thanks to ongoing drought across the area. Despite the sweltering heat, some people are still trying to enjoy the outdoors today at Sooner Park, but Hanna Henley and Jaylin Hashagen wish they could cool off in the city pool.

"It would be really nice to go down the slides right now," says Hanna Henley.

She says options are limited for kids in Bartlesville during the summer already.

"Not the splash pads, not the pools, which I know can be really hard especially for littles, because none of the splash pads are even open for people to cool down or anything," Henley says.

The City of Bartlesville has been struggling with water supply issues for months now, Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen says they are currently at 58 percent capacity, which means some restrictions for residents.

"We do restrict outdoor watering to one day a week, so even number of properties can water today Thursday, odd number of properties can water on Friday," says Lauritsen.

He says the city has also increased water rates. He says the average household will is seeing about a 5 percent increase.

"It's just to get your attention to make you aware that we need to conserve and provide an incentive to do so … ultimately all of us have to participate in it, because it affects all of us, so we're all gonna have to be a part of the solution and endure the conditions because the rain will come eventually," he says.

For people like Hanna and Jaylin, the only thing to do is to find ways to say cool during this summer weather.

"Stay inside or get a cup of water and pour it on your head or something," says Jaylin.”