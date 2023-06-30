Hardesty Library Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Special Events

By: News On 6

The Tulsa City County Library will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hardesty Regional Library on Friday.

The library began as South Regional Library in 1982 and is located near Memorial and the Creek Turnpike. In 1984 Roger and Donna Hardesty made a generous donation the library was renamed after them.

In 2001 they made another donation that helped them expand the building and parking lot which resulted in the current two-story, 50,000-square-foot library that opened in May 2003.

Celebrations begin at 10 a.m. Friday morning and will include special performances crafts and activities for all ages.







