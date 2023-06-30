Gov. Stitt Reaches Out To Tribal Leaders Over New Tobacco Compact Signing

Friday, June 30th 2023, 1:20 pm
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is reaching out to tribal leaders to get a new tobacco compact signed.
This comes after the senate failed to override the Governor's veto of a bill renewing the compacts.
The Governor is asking for a one year compact extension, and a continued 50/50 agreement of tax division from tobacco sales.
Stitt is also asking for clearly-defined jurisdictions for current and future compacts.
