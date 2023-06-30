By: News On 6

Gov. Stitt Reaches Out To Tribal Leaders Over New Tobacco Compact Signing

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is reaching out to tribal leaders to get a new tobacco compact signed.

This comes after the senate failed to override the Governor's veto of a bill renewing the compacts.

The Governor is asking for a one year compact extension, and a continued 50/50 agreement of tax division from tobacco sales.

Stitt is also asking for clearly-defined jurisdictions for current and future compacts.