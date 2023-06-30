Gov. Stitt Reaches Out To Tribal Leaders Over New Tobacco Compact Signing


Friday, June 30th 2023, 1:20 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is reaching out to tribal leaders to get a new tobacco compact signed.

This comes after the senate failed to override the Governor's veto of a bill renewing the compacts.

The Governor is asking for a one year compact extension, and a continued 50/50 agreement of tax division from tobacco sales.

Stitt is also asking for clearly-defined jurisdictions for current and future compacts.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023