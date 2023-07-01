'Dream Come True': 93-Year-Old Man Flies In Open Cockpit Plane Days After Birthday

-

The folks at Cedarhurst Senior Living are going the extra mile to make sure their residents feel special by adding a program that fulfills wishes.

It's called "Dream Come True,” and residents are able to enter a drawing for something on their bucket list that they've always wanted to do.

One resident's dream is to fly in an open cockpit plane and that dream is becoming a reality just a couple days after his 93rd birthday.

John Rutherford was born in Muskogee and grew up in Tulsa. He has done many things in his 93 years of life. He sat down to talk about some of his favorite experiences.

"I'm a jack-of-all-trades, master of none," Rutherford said.

John was a pediatrician, medical officer at the post office, and worked in the ER at St. John. He has kept busy after retiring by winning more than 105 senior Olympic medals.

"I've won medals in swimming, track and field, pickleball," Rutherford said.

He’s also had an interest in planes for a long time.

"I have a pilot's license, but I haven't flown in probably 40 years. I've never flown in an open cockpit airplane, so I wanted to do this," Rutherford said.

The folks at Cedarhurst Says this is the first year they decided to do the “Dream Come True” bucket list.

"We allow all of our residents to participate in this and we have at least 30 feedbacks on wanting to be a part of this. We had to select one and John won," Frias said.

Frias says their seniors are like extended family to them and they are happy to make these wishes come true, and he hopes this flight is something John never forgets.

“To know that is a memorable moment for him for the rest of his life it's just a treasure to hear and see that," Frias said.

Lots of folks from Cedarhurst and john's family showed up for his special day.