Legendary Jenks Coach Allan Trimble Honored With Hall Of Fame Induction

By: News On 6

-

An icon in Oklahoma high school sports is being honored on Saturday.

The late Allan Trimble, former Jenks football coach whose teams won 13 state titles in his 22 season, is being inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

The 104th summer meeting of the NFHS comes to a close tonight with the hall of fame banquet, and Coach Trimble is part of a 12-member class being honored.

News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb is in Seattle with the story.