Oklahoma Requests FEMA Disaster Declaration For 19 Counties For June Storms


Saturday, July 1st 2023, 8:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Governor Kevin Stitt says he's requested federal assistance for the severe storms that swept across Oklahoma last month.

The FEMA request covers 19 counties and would reimburse cities, counties and other groups for debris removal and repairs related to storm response.

Gov. Stitt also asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to make low interest disaster loans available to people and businesses in Tulsa and Comanche counties.

The state Emergency Management Agency says the series of storms caused more than $12.6 million in damage and response costs.

